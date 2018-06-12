‘My Hero Academia’: Watch Bakugo’s Best Scene Yet

My Hero Academia has reached the climax of the Hideout Raid arc as the third season of the series has kept up an intense pace for the last few episodes. The biggest moment of the arc, Bakugo’s rescue, was just as impressive as it should be as well.

Overseen by key animator Yutaka Nakamura, Bakugo’s flight to his rescue and the fight before are definitely Bekugo’s finest moment in the series to date. Fans might notice the similarities in the animation for Bakugo’s explosive flight with Todoroki and Midoriya’s battle during the Sports Festival, and that’s because Nakamura was the key animator for that moment as well.

The staff for Episode 48 was all equally impressive as it included the likes of Yuji Ova serving as the director, who also directed the episode with the debut of Midoriya’s Full Cowl, storyboard artist Shinji Ishihara, who also served as a director/storyboard artist on Fairy Tail, Yuki Hayashi as key animator (who’s responsible for the Season 3 opening), Effect Supervisor Takashi Hashimoto, who’s an explosion animator for Your Name, and Animation Directors Yoshiyuki Kodaira and Takashi Murai who have worked on some of the series’ best episodes like Episode 20 where Midoriya faces off against Shinso.

With as much weight as Episode 48 and 49 are carrying this arc, as they also feature the clash between All Might and All For One, this one scene is only one of the episode’s standout moments.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.