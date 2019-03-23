Genderbent ‘My Hero Academia’ Cosplay Puts Explosive New Spin on Bakugo

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga and anime series today, and much of that is due to the wide variety of character personalities and designs. This is even further emphasized through each character’s hero costumers, which take their personalities to a new level. It’s been an especially great world for cosplay artists to play around in.

One cosplay artist indeed bent the series in an interesting new way with a female take on the fan-favorite Katsuki Bakugo. It’s fun to think what Bakugo’s rivalry with Midoriya would be like in this case. You can check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivy (@tokidoki_cosplay) on Mar 14, 2019 at 9:09am PDT

Cosplay Artist @tokidoki_cosplay shared the above take on Katsuki Bakugo to her Instagram page (which you can find at the link here), and it’s not too dramatically removed from from Bakugo’s normal look. Other than the longer hair, which hilariously keeps Bakugo’s spiky mop and transforms into a semi-mullet, there is a bit more skin than Bakugo usually shows off.

With @tokodoki_cosplay’s gender flip, this proves just how strong Horikoshi’s design for Bakugo truly is. The character has his own rabid fanbase, and his strong look is one of the many reasons why. His hero costume may seem unpractical with his huge grenade gauntlets, but cosplay artists like this prove they can work in the real world.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next.

