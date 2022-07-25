My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Bakugo's New Power Awakening

My Hero Academia has really been testing Katsuki Bakugo more so than ever before, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is setting the stage for his new Quirk awakening as he pushes he even further! The final war between the heroes and villains has only gotten more intense ever since it started revisiting the fight against Tomura Shigaraki in the latest string of chapters, but the heroes have failed to deal any kind of real damage. The villain's modified body and power makes him tougher than he ever was before. So the heroes are needing to stack up.

It's been particularly tough for Bakugo as he has not only seen how much further he has to grow in order to stack up to the proper pro heroes, but he's also basically running into a brick wall against Shigaraki. The villain has proven to be so much stronger than what Bakugo can deal with, and while he might be taking a ton of damage and relegated to the sidelines for now, it seems like the cliffhanger might be unlocking a new power within his quirk as his sweat is seeming to be setting off in tiny explosions all on its own.

#MyHeroAcademia #MHA360 #MHASpoilers

-

-

-

-

-

Bakugo's sweat is setting off all on its own?!?! Looking like a quirk awakening is coming to me! pic.twitter.com/CV7Jvj3GuT — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) July 25, 2022

Chapter 360 of My Hero Academia picks up shortly after Bakugo was sidelined after taking a major hit from Shigaraki's decay power, and Best Jeanist runs to his side in order to protect him. He sees Bakugo lowered and crouched, and sees some tears falling on his glove and assumes Bakugo had lost hope. But while he tries to motivate him further, he realizes that he misunderstood the scene. Bakugo in fact was still focused on the fight with Shigaraki and is already getting ready for his next move.

The final moments from the chapter also sees some of his sweat beads turning into small explosions, and as far as we have seen from Bakugo's quirk so far, his sweat isn't ignited until he does so himself. If it's now igniting on its own, it could mean that his explosion quirk is about to evolve. Now it's just a matter of figuring how it will evolve, and whether or not it will be enough to close the gap against Shigaraki.

How do you feel about Bakugo possibly unlocking more of his quirk? What do you think his awakening can lead to? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!