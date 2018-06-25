‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Have a Big Crush on Bakugo’s Mom

The last episode of My Hero Academia introduced a brand new status quo after All Might’s battle with All For One left the world without a symbol of peace. As part of this new shift for the series, the kids had to be moved into dorms on the U.A. Academy campus.

While this turned out to be an emotional meeting with Midoriya’s mom (as fans support her now more than ever), this was less so for the rest of the students’ parents. Bakugo’s parental visit was so light-hearted in fact, that fans were able to cling onto something else.

Bakugo’s mother Mitsuki left such a fiery impression on fans for her personality, report with her son, and attractive design, they have developed a crush on her. They haven’t stopped mentioning Mitsuki since the episode, and most likely won’t for a long time.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Bakugo’s mom Mitsuki, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

