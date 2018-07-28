‘My Hero Academia’ Just Revealed a Sexy New Threat

My Hero Academia continued on the Provisional Hero License Exam in the latest episode, and it brought the debut of the much anticipated character from the manga, Shiketsu High School’s Camie Utsushimi.

After Midoriya gets separated from the rest of Class 1-A, he comes face to face with Shiketsu’s Camie, whose nude demeanor belies something far more sinister.

Midoriya finds himself confronted by Camie, who says she’s very interested in him. But her actions come across differently as she grapples him, says he’s cool, and asks him questions like why he wants to be a hero in the first place in order to learn as much about him as possible. She successfully hits one of his targets, after a technique of hers makes it seem like she can disappear and reappear wherever she wants as long as she “clears her mind.”

After some struggle with Ketsubutsu, she reveals her Quirk to be the ability to completely copy someone’s look. She disguises herself as Uraraka, and tries to eliminate Midoriya until he reveals that he figured it out pretty quickly.

When discovered, Camie attacks Midoriya in the nude. She scratches his face, and nearly closes in on him before Sero and Uraraka arrive to save Midoriya for the time being. Although Camie gets away, she’s going to be someone fans want to keep an eye on for more reasons than her nudity.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.