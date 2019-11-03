My Hero Academia’s Camie Shines with this Stunning Cosplay

My Hero Academia has had plenty of standout heroes and villains introduced over the course of the series, but there’s still one character that fans want to see more and learn more about ever since he brief debut during the Hero License arc of the series. Camie Utsushimi’s breakout in the series is a bit more complicated than most considering that fans fell in love with her wild character design, but the rug was soon pulled out from under us when it was revealed that the real Camie probably has a much less sensually threatening personality.

Regardless, this clash has managed to leave a huge impression on fans and this continues to this day as artists continue to bring the character to life with stunning cosplay. The latest example comes from @jennalynnmeowri (who you can find on Instagram here, but be wary of some NSFW content) who definitely has set My Hero Academia fans on fire with their take.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meowri@Blizzcon (@jennalynnmeowri) on Oct 14, 2019 at 9:20am PDT

Coming from Shiketsu High School, Camie Utsushimi is still very much mysterious. Although we thought we learned a lot about the character during her fight with Izuku Midoriya during the Hero License Exam, it was soon revealed that it was actually the villain Himiko Toga in disguise. It turns out the real Camie was removed from the situation long before, so fans have not had much time getting to know what Camie is really like.

This bleeds into her character design as well, which is deceptively simple. An all black, skin tight suit is very much reminiscent of how many heroines are designed in Western super hero comics. It makes her an apt choice for cosplay, and definitely highlights why Camie has been such an instant fan favorite. Now here’s hoping she shows up again in a future episode of the anime so we get even more fantastic Camie cosplay like this!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.