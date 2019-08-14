My Hero Academia Cast Reacts To The Anime’s Rise To Global Stardom

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime franchises in the “game” today. The series that revolves around a group of students at UA Academy attempting to hone their Quirks to become the next generation of big time super heroes has the voice cast, that brings these characters to life, as shocked as anyone. We had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Justin Briner, Clifford Chapin, and Kellen Goff, the voices of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Overhaul respectively, to get their thoughts on the franchise’s ascension to extreme popularity:

Justin Briner (Midoriya): “It really is amazing. It’s so fascinating to see how from sort of humble beginnings, it’s gained so much traction and becomes this cultural phenomenon. You can’t go 10 steps in a convention without seeing someone cosplay these characters or you see art of these characters everywhere. It’s just profound the impact that it’s had on myself and just pop culture at large. I think it’s really amazing.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Clifford Chapin (Bakugo): “Absolutely. Yeah, the room that we were in this morning, a few years ago when we started off with the show I never foresaw a room that large being filled, filled. So it’s just incredible to see how much it’s taken off.”

Kellen Goff (Overhaul): “Yeah, and it’s impacted a lot of lives, too. The stories that it tells have inspired a lot of people to achieve new things and I think that’s amazing in itself. I was a fan of it before I got involved. These guys have been with it all the way, but I’m a recent addition. I’m the squid as they say, but it’s incredible to see it blow up. I’ve heard people call it the new Dragon Ball. I don’t if it’s going that far, but I hope it does because I think it’s worthy.”

Since hitting the scene in 2014, the super hero franchise has managed to grow in steam with each passing day and the upcoming fourth season is highly anticipated among fans around the world. With the upcoming Overhaul arc already being teased as one of the darkest stories in the franchise’s history, the series will surely get a nice boost when the episodes drop this fall!

What do you think of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Overhaul’s thoughts on My Hero Academia’s ever expanding popularity? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.