“It Will Be a Milestone Movie”: Crunchyroll Exec Confirms Huge Scale of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer’s manga concluded the story in 2020, and after more than five years, the anime is also in its final phase. The finale of the Hashira Training Arc sets up the premise of the Infinity Castle Arc, the final battle against the Upper Moon demons. The thousand-year-long feud between Muzan and the Demon Slayer Corps will finally come to an end, but the battle will be more difficult than anything the Demon Slayers have ever faced. After Kagaya blows up his mansion, Muzan gets temporarily injured and is baffled by the former’s insanity. However, the sacrifice of Kagaya and his family gave the Demon Slayers a small window to attack the demon progenitor. He is considerably weakened thanks to the combined intellect of Shinobu and Tamayo, but it will take a lot more than that to put down the monster.

Unfortunately, the Demon Slayers didn’t get a chance to fight Muzan properly before getting sucked into the Infinity Castle. Before the real fight against the final antagonist begins, they must take down the Upper Moons, Muzan’s strongest demons. A trailer was released last weekend, hyping up some of the best fights in the arc, such as Shinobu vs. Doma and Zenitsu vs. Kaigaku. However, the biggest highlight of the trailer was the confrontation between Tanjiro and Akaza, who stand against each other again after the Infinity Train Arc. The film will hit the Japanese theaters on July 18th, 2025, but the U.S. fans will have to wait till September 12th. As fans await the upcoming film, Crunchyroll’s CCO shares via a branc.jp interview how the unique decision of a canon trilogy film will become a milestone for theatrical anime.

Crunchyroll’s CCO Shares Insights on the Upcoming Demon Slayer Movie

In an interview with Blanc, Asa Suehira, the Chief Content Officer (CCO) of Crunchyroll, talks about the wide range of topics, including the growth of the anime industry, the massive success of Solo Leveling, as well as the upcoming Demon Slayer film.

When asking about the development of theatrical anime, the interviewer mentions Demon Slayer, which will be a big topic this year. Sueihara replies, “That’s right. Since the huge success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Infinity Train, the attention of theater owners around the world to anime has changed.”

Sueihara continues, “Infinity Castle Arc will also be released on an unprecedented scale. I think it will be a milestone movie for theatrical anime, so I think it is Crunchyroll’s responsibility to deliver solid results.”

After the record-breaking success of the Mugen Train film, Ufotable decided to adapt the entire final arc into a trilogy film. Mugen Train was the highest-grossing anime movie of all time, breaking records across the globe. Thanks to that, Ufotable was able to make this bold move of adapting the final arc in a trilogy film, which is quite rare in the anime industry. Infinity Castle includes the most intense battles in the series as well as highly emotional moments, which can be adapted quite beautifully thanks to Ufotable’s stellar animation and direction. Sueihara promises the unprecedented scale of being released in over 80 countries.

