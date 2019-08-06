My Hero Academia Reveals Re-Destro’s Mecha Power Boost

My Hero Academia‘s villain arc is nearing its end, but before Midoriya and the other heroes can make their way back to the series properly fans still need to see the final battle between Shigaraki and the Meta Liberation Army’s Re-Destro play out. Re-Destro has already proved to be a powerful force fitting to be the boss of a major villain organization, but Shigaraki has continued to evolve the more the two are fighting. So Re-Destro’s had to reveal some new tricks.

One such trick is a special mechanical upgrade from his Detnerat company, Claustro, the “Burden Amplifying Steel Pressure Mechanism” that Re-Destro unleashes in the latest chapter of the series turning him into a mechanized hulk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Chapter 238 of the series, Re-Destro’s stress Quirk power is challenged like never before as Shigaraki continues to decay every one of his attacks. This begins to frustrate Re-Destro to no end, and soon mechanical pieces begin to fly out of the ground and begin to wrap around his giant body. This apparently brings his stress level strength to one hundred and fifty percent, but Shigaraki doesn’t bat an eye.

Considering the amount of negative growth Shigaraki experienced by finally remembering his troubling origin story, it doesn’t seem like anything Re-Destro does will shake his newfound resolve. This seems to bother Re-Destro too as he’s been essentially standing on a pillar looking down at Shigaraki and his League of Villains. Perceiving them to have less of a “noble” cause than their group, the intial challenge was meant to wipe them off the face of the map before the Meta Liberation Army could begin whatever grand plan they had.

But as fans have seen over the course of this villainous arc, Shigaraki and the rest of the League have stronger resolutions than he and fans ever expected to see. But it’s going to be interesting to see what kind of status quo the series will establish after all is said and done here.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.