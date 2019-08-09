There Will Be No My Hero Academia Chapter this Week

My Hero Academia‘s been embroiled in one of most intense arcs in the series to date as the manga has shifted the focus to Shigaraki and the League of Villains as they’re suddenly challenged by another villainous group for dominance. Each new chapter has brought about new reveals and more information about this small group of villains than fans had ever expected to see, and the potential for a major status quo shake up is just on the horizon.

Which is why waiting for each new chapter of the series is a bit tougher than the last, and unfortunately fans will have to wait another week for Chapter 239 of the series. Due to a brief Weekly Shonen Jump break, Chapter 239 will not be available until August 18th.

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump will be taking a week off on the August 11th release of the magazine, meaning new chapters of series like My Hero Academia, One Piece, and Dr. Stone will be on hold until the August 18th release. When My Hero Academia’s next chapter does release, fans can actually check it out through Viz Media’s weekly digital offerings at the link here.

My Hero Academia’s manga has been exploring Shigaraki pretty heavily, and there has been a question of what the series will look like after his major power boost. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi recently teased with Volume 24’s release in Japan that Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the hero world will be returning in the next volume, so that means this villain focused arc will be nearing its end.

With the villain arc nearing its end, and Midoriya’s hero course shaken up after the joint exercise with Class 1-B, the manga is going to seem like a whole different series when the next full arc begins. But the next step isn’t going to be released until August 18th.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.