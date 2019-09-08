New My Hero Academia Chapter Has Fans Worried for All Might

After spending an entire arc expanding the power of Shigaraki and the League of Villains, My Hero Academia is finally getting ready to move onto Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A’s next story arc. While there’s currently no real clue as to where the manga will be going next from here, the fact that it seems to be pushing Midoriya in an unforeseen new direction has been having fans scared for his mentor, All Might. It might have seemed cute when All Might began to look a little more like his pupil, but there also might be something more sinister lurking.

The latest chapter of the series has gotten fans very worried for All Might as it seems like he’s getting death flags raised once more. By leaving fastidious notes for Midoriya, and looking more sullen than ever, perhaps his role as mentor is fading fast.

Chapter 241 of the series teases that Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes will be thrust more into the public eye as they begin taking on more public scrutiny with each new heroic duty. As Midoriya begins to prepare himself to figure out how to use the remaining quirks of the other One For All vestiges, he’s also symbolically stepping further and further out of All Might’s shadow.

While All Might’s possible death has been teased in the past, even resulting in his symbolic death as the Symbol of Peace, his concrete death would be a proper raising of the stakes. It would be fitting here now more than ever considering All Might’s pivotal role has moved more to the background as Midoriya begins to go far beyond the scope of anything All might ever experienced with One For All.

All Might’s now out of his depth, and what better way to signal that for Midoriya (and fans) than to have his death in the series. Although it would be a major blow to series fans, it would also further solidify the upward trajectory of the villain world. Ever since All Might’s symbolic death, the villains have been getting stronger. His actual death would send that right over the edge.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.