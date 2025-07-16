Nana Drops New Look at Special Release for 25th Anniversary

Even though it first came out nearly 25 years ago, Nana is having a major moment again thanks to its recent addition to Netflix in some regions. If you’re one of the many fans falling back in love with the series or discovering it for the first time, get excited because VIZ Media just announced something amazing for fans of this beloved series. The publisher just revealed that they’re bringing out a special 25th Anniversary Edition for Nana fans.

This isn’t just any regular reprint; it’s a deluxe celebration of one of the most iconic manga series ever created. While author Ai Yazawa has been on hiatus since 2009 due to health issues, and the series remains unfinished, Nana has continued to resonate deeply with readers and viewers around the world. Now, after all these years, fans finally have something incredible and long overdue to look forward to.

What Makes the Nana 25th Anniversary Edition So Special?

Cover reveal! 🍓

Nana 25th Anniversary Edition, Vol. 1 releases October 21, 2025



Pre-order now: https://t.co/iWpr5o7e0W pic.twitter.com/eUl2a258uh — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) July 11, 2025

VIZ Media just revealed on their official X account that NANA is getting a special anniversary edition, and the cover art looks stunning. This deluxe release will come in a jumbo-sized 2-in-1 omnibus format, featuring Ai Yawaza’s original story and artwork. It’s the perfect collector’s item for fans who want to own the series in a new way.

Each volume will pack in 384 pages, giving fans more NANA content in a single book than ever before. The larger format means you’ll get to see Ai Yazawa’s beautiful artwork shine, especially when it comes to the characters’ fashion. Many of their outfits are inspired by real Vivienne Westwood pieces, a brand Yazawa personally adores.

When Can You Get Your Hands on It?

Image Courtesy of Ai Yazawa / Shueisha

Mark your calendars, the first volume officially drops on October 21, 2025. That might seem far away, but it’ll be worth the wait. With a Fall 2025 release, NANA is shaping up to be the ultimate cozy read for the season.

For those new to the series, NANA follows two young women, both named Nana, who meet on a train to Tokyo. Nana Komatsu is a bubbly romantic who chases after love, while Nana Osaki is a punk rocker pursuing her music dreams. Their friendship becomes the heart of this incredible story that explores what it really means to grow up.

Pre-orders are already available on Amazon and other major sites. With how beloved NANA is, these anniversary editions probably won’t stay in stock for long. Grabbing one early means you won’t miss out when they finally hit the shelves.

Why This Matters for NANA Fans

For longtime fans, this edition is deeper than just a new book format. It’s a celebration of a series that changed manga forever with its realistic portrayal of friendship, love, heartbreak, and the messy reality of being in your twenties. Ai Yazawa created characters so realistic that it feels like we’re watching our own friends stumble through life’s ups and downs, and NANA showed us that manga could tackle real adult problems while still keeping us completely hooked.

Now, new readers will get the chance to experience this masterpiece in the best possible way. The larger format and improved design will showcase why NANA became such a cultural phenomenon. Whether you’re more of a Nana K or Nana O, this edition is the perfect way to revisit Tokyo and all the drama that unfolds there.