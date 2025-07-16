Dragon Ball Finally Reveals What Happened With Long Lost Character

For years, many Dragon Ball fans have been enjoying the resurgence of the Z-Fighters with the likes of Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Daima. Despite recent storylines introducing some major new transformations to the Z-Fighters, this fact hasn’t meant that every character lost made a comeback. To this day, many anime fans have wondered what the fate was for one character that has long since been missing from the lives of Son Goku and company. Luckily, light has been shed on the fate of a tried and true character that meant a great deal to the shonen universe in its earlier days.

Launch was introduced as quite the wild character in the original Dragon Ball series, going from mild-mannered civilian to a bank-robbing criminal with a simple sneeze. While never having the power to go Super Saiyan or even fire off energy blasts, Launch left an impression on the Z-Fighters and fans alike, but disappeared following brief cameos in Dragon Ball Z. Now, the original voice actor for the character, Mami Koyama, confirmed that since she could no longer voice the character thanks to traveling abroad, she had reportedly talked with Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. During their discussion, Koyama asked if Toriyama could stop putting Launch into the story, and it seems as though the mangaka took her words to heart.

Dragon Ball’s “Human Problem”

Over the years of the shonen franchise, the humans of this shonen series have long had a difficult time in keeping up the pace with the likes of Goku and company. Luckily for the likes of Krillin, Tenshinhan, and the other earthly fighters, Dragon Ball Super has been finding interesting ways to still shine a spotlight on many of these characters. During the Tournament of Power, many of the human brawlers were added to Universe Seven’s roster to help in dodging extermination.

While it has yet to be animated officially, the Moro Arc also has some big moments for many of the human characters of the Dragon Ball franchise. Since the villainous sorcerer unleashes a steady string of his followers on the planet Earth, the likes of Yamcha and Chiaotzu are even given the chance to jump back into the fray. As of the writing of this article, Toei Animation hasn’t confirmed when we can expect Dragon Ball Super’s anime to return, though fans continue to count down the days.

Unfortunately, for those hoping to see the Dragon Ball Super manga return this year, we have bad news for you. A recent report revealed that the printed story would not end its current hiatus in 2025, meaning we’re going to have to wait for at least a few more months for the Z-Fighters to return in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

