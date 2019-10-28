My Hero Academia Shares Endeavor’s Goal for Todoroki, Bakugo

As a sort of serendipitous coincidence, the latest arc of the My Hero Academia manga has set out Midoriya on a new work study just as he’s beginning his very first one in the anime. But this newest one is completely mandatory as the hero students are going to be need to be trained as much as they can before the very real threat of Shigaraki’s Paranormal Liberation Front makes their move. With Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki all working under the new number one Endeavor, he’s got some very specific goals in mind for their time with him.

The latest chapter of the series sees the three go out on their first patrol with Endeavor, and it’s here that pro hero starts to get into specifics. In order to be true pro heroes, they’re all going to have to work on some things. For Bakugo and Todoroki, Endeavor wants them to practice focusing their power on one specific point for a moment and release it at the same time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Chapter 248, Endeavor sees Bakugo and Todoroki’s skills in motion and already has a technique for making them faster. He gives them the same assignment of learning how to build up their power, condense it, and release it at the maximum output for just a second. Either that, or he wants them to learn how to focus that power. Picking either one of the other, they need to practice it to the point where it becomes second nature.

Endeavor notes how Todoroki is already partway there with both of these techniques, as he can focus his fire in very much the same way he controls the shape of his ice. He wants them to continue practicing these techniques to the point where they become second nature and do them subconsciously while working on the next phase of their training.

It’s important for Bakugo to master this, as it will help him accomplish his dream of figuring out what he can’t do and bettering himself as a hero with this work study. It’s the same for Todoroki, who wants to take these lessons from Endeavor and use them to become his own type of hero outside of the shadow of his father. With these clear goals set, these two just might come out of their first official work studies as heroes stronger than ever.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.