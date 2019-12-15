My Hero Academia Shares Adorable Bakugo, Midoriya Scene

My Hero Academia‘s Endeavor Agency arc is the next step on building toward a major war between the heroes and villains in the future, and before Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes-in-training of Class 1-A are thrown into the deep end of this, they needed a power boost. Working under Endeavor has strengthened the trio of Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, but only Midoriya and Bakugo know that Midoriya has much more room to grow thanks to the power of One For All. This begins to breed some adorable competition between the two.

Chapter 253 of the series shared an adorable competitive scene between the two of them as when Izuku Midoriya began to think higher of himself and his growing power, Bakugo hilariously interrupted him by shoving one of his costume spikes into the side of Midoriya’s head.

thank you horikoshi for this hilarious sequence of panels: -kirishima praising deku

-deku acknowledging it

-bakugou being jealous and throwing his wing thing

-kirishima yelling at bakugou

-deku and his grey matter + everyone’s reactions LOL pic.twitter.com/IpGLAUhsla — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 9, 2019

When Kirishima asks Midoriya about how he’s managed to tame his new Blackwhip quirk, Midoriya begins to do what he usually does and downplay his accomplishment. But he soon confirms that he’s made strides with this new quirk, and that it’s pretty strong. This begins to annoy the competitive Bakugo and he throws one of the side explosion pieces he normally wears on his head right at Midoriya.

This brings Midoriya bleeding to the floor while the other Class 1-A boys begin to worry about Midoriya (noting that even his “grey matter” is oozing out). But soon after, Midoriya walks out of the locker room with the piece still lodged in his head. He’s hilariously in a trance and refuses to continue acknowledging this pain, but it’s a huge moment for the two boys.

Bakugo and Midoriya have been growing closer as rivals ever since their bout during the Hero License Exam, and working under Endeavor has seemingly brought them even closer together as Bakugo begins to recognize that Midoriya is getting stronger. But more importantly, Midoriya is beginning to recognize it as well.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.