My Hero Academia Just Made Its Traitor’s Confession Way Sadder

If My Hero Academia has become adept at one thing, it is wrenching the heartstrings of fans. In its time, the series has gone from being happy-go-lucky to ladened with drama. Sadly, the latter is driving U.A. High School along right now as its traitor has been revealed at last. The story’s latest chapter delved into the spy’s work even more for fans, and My Hero Academia broke hearts with a little detail that Izuku nearly hid.

For those caught up with the manga, you will know My Hero Academia did more work with its traitor this weekend. Izuku has found out that one of his classmates is the traitor, and Yuga Aoyama confessed easily enough. The two spent much of this week’s chapter trading words about the betrayal, and it was there fans spotted something rather surprising.

During their talk, Izuku and Aoyama talked over the villains’ ambushes on U.A. High School and how it happened. The latter even revealed he was born quirkless just like Izuku, and when Aoyama spoke those words, our hero was left stunned. Izuku’s Danger Sense was set off, and fans were left shocked at Aoyama’s aggression.

After all, Danger Sense is a handy little quirk that Izuku inherited. The power, which belonged to Hikage Shinomori first, gives Izuku the ability to detect potential threats near him. This power acts similarly to a sixth sense or Marvel’s special Spidey Senses by breaking down violence and negative emotions. It pops up whenever Izuku is in harm’s way, and well – Aoyama is the person who set it off this weekend in My Hero Academia.

Clearly, Aoyama isn’t someone fans consider a threat, but he made himself one to Izuku in this moment. Danger Sense’s debut proves Aoyama was committed to his role as a traitor though not out of choice. With his family on the line, Aoyama wants his parents to be safe, and he would even turn on Izuku if he meant doing so. But with the cat out of the bag, you can see Izuku and Class 1-A aren’t about to let Aoyama carry his burden alone anymore.

