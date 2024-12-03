My Hero Academia Based One Hero Off Surprising Spider-Man Star

It’s been quite clear over the years that My Hero Academia’s creator Kohei Horikoshi has been an adamant fan of all things “super hero.” When we here at ComicBook.com have had the chance to speak with Horikoshi in past interviews, the mangaka was in love with the Marvel Universe and was more than willing to discuss past storylines in the Spider-Man universe. Now, in a recent interview, Horikoshi has revealed that there is one member of UA Academy who was specifically created to pay homage to the Spider-Verse and you might be surprised to learn that he isn’t talking about Sero.

In said interview, Kohei Horikoshi revealed that the character Neito Monoma, the Copycat character who can use the Quirks of others while in physical contact, is based on a character from the Spider-Verse. Obviously, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man doesn’t have the power to use the super abilities of others so Horikoshi based Monoma on another popular Marvel character. Monoma’s look and aesthetic was based on Dane DeHaan, the young actor who portrayed Harry Osborn in Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. While Harry would become the Green Goblin in the final film of the “Amazing” series, his earlier appearances in the sequel clearly had an effect on Horikoshi and led to the creation of the Copycat her.

The Amazing Monoma

In a recent interview, Horikoshi took the chance to dive further into how he approached creating some of his beloved heroes. In Monoma’s case, the Copycat Hero doesn’t hop aboard a Goblin Glider but his style is one that definitely takes its influence from the son of Norman Osborn. Kohei said the following after revealing how Monoma was born, “When creating characters, I often gather various aspects from different people and stories. So every character has some kind of reference behind them.” You can check out the video for yourself by clicking below:

A Spider-Man/Class 1-A Crossover Isn’t That Crazy

My Hero Academia’s manga might have released its final chapter earlier this year but that doesn’t mean the franchise won’t still have a heavy influence on the anime industry. Along with the eighth and final anime season arriving next year thanks to Studio BONES, Horikoshi is still hard at work in creating new art for his beloved shonen franchise. Based on where we’ve seen the anime heroes pop up in the past, seeing Deku and friends teaming up with Marvel favorites in the future might not be all the far fetched.

Of course, we are referring to Deadpool: Samurai, the first Marvel manga series focusing on the Merc With A Mouth. In this continuing series, Wade Wilson has the opportunity to team-up with none other than All Might to take on the Mad Titan Thanos. While the crossover is a short-lived one, it leads credence to the idea that Class 1-A could meet more Marvel characters in the future.

Marvel Comics has been getting more into the manga business in recent years so it makes sense that the Friendly Neighborhood Wall Crawler would receive a manga of his own. Spider-Man: Fake Red is currently available for manga and Marvel fans alike to witness a brand new story focusing on the Web Slinger, though Peter Parker isn’t wearing his patented red and blue costume here. Instead, Parker is missing and a new, power-less Spidey is patrolling the streets.

Want to see what other anime crossovers are in the works? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.