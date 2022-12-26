My Hero Academia Teases All For One's Final Plan

My Hero Academia is coming down to the final stretches of its story, and it seems that archvillain All For One's final plan for world domination is in view – both literally and figuratively! The latest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga sees All For One and his top League of Villains lieutenants continue to turn the tide of the Final War. Thanks to All For One's scheming, Kurogiri got free and opened a Warp Gate to collect his League of Villains buddies together for an ultimate counterattack to the heroes' divide-and-conquer strategy.

Himiko Toga put her master plan into action, copying the form and abilities of her BFF Twice and raising an army of clones to overrun the heroes. Add to that Dabi unleashing his most fearsome flames ever, and suddenly the hereos are learning why All Might had them divide these villains up in the first place!

WARNING, SPOILERS FOLLOW!





In My Hero Academia Chapter 376, the heroes are desperately trying to regroup, and All For One is taking a moment to gloat about his new fortune. While the evil overlord is happy with how various factors of the battle are lining up in his favor, he's also still very much focused on his goal: reaching Tomura Shigaraki's location. All For One uses a flight power to rocket toward Shigaraki's location – only to get stopped in his tracks by Hawks!

Hawks totally calls out All For On over his true master plan: protecting Shigaraki while his body's full power is still incomplete. Hawks discerns as much from how quickly All For One seems to want to get from his location to where Shigaraki is – even though Shigaraki is supposed to be the all-powerful ultimate villain. All For One doesn't let Hawks know how right he is, though he admits it to himself through monologue:

"In the truest sense, that body [Shigaraki] is not yet complete. There's a reason why this version of me is still essential."

During My Hero Academia's All-Out War arc, it was made clear that All For One is groooming Shigaraki to be a replacement vessel. Shigaraki's intense hatred was a willpower that would endure and survive Dr. Garaki's hellish power-boosting process, until Shigaraki became the ultimate evil power for All For One to inhabit, through the AFO they share between them. The heroes have repeatedly thwarted this master plan, but if All For One can reach Shigaraki and complete the process and/or merge with him, it could be game over for Deku and the heroes...

