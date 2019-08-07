My Hero Academia Comic Highlights Todoroki’s Godly Powers

You’d be hard pressed to find a fan of My Hero Academia who didn’t believe Shoto Todoroki was one of the strongest students at UA Academy. Harboring a Quirk that gives him the ability to manipulate both fire and ice, the burnt faced classmate has managed to use his powers in amazing ways that has made him a threat to both the League of Villains, and for other students, when it comes to gaining a hero’s license. A recently released comic shows off Todoroki’s Quirk which may make him a god!

Twitter User AitaiKimochi shared this page from this week’s Shonen Jump, which displays Todoroki assisting his friends with both starting a grill and supplying ice in the hot days of summer, having the other UA Students believing he’s a god:

There’s a bonus BNHA summer themed comic in this week’s Shonen Jump Vol. 36/37 about Todoroki being a god of fire and ice. Here’s the translation~

Todoroki’s powers, and the ways that he uses them, are impressive. For the most part, he doesn’t seem to have the usual drawbacks to his gift as so many others do such as Midoriya breaking his bones when exerting One For All or Kaminari becoming a simpleton when he pumps out a steady stream of electricity. The only impediment it seemed for Todoroki was his own unwillingness to use his fire based abilities at first due to his rocky relationship with his father, Endeavor.

Endeavor, the hero right behind All Might for the number one spot, forced his “inadequacies” upon his son, pushing Todoroki to be the best he can with a grueling, and often abusive, schedule. Following these bad years, Todoroki swore to not use his fire powers as they were inherited from his father, while his manipulation of ice came from his mother. The young UA Student eventually overcame the hatred for his father enough to dive right into using his mastery over flame, easily making him one of the strongest heroes in the series.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.