‘My Hero Academia’ Confirms All Might’s Superman Connection

My Hero Academia has a lot of superheroes, and each of them have grown into their own lanes. Characters like Izuku Midoriya are hard to replicate, but characters from the series do have ties to famous comic book heroes. And, yes — that includes All Might.

So, if you thought All Might gave off a serious Superman vibe, then you were not imagining things.

If you are not familiar with one of My Hero Academia‘s latest projects, you should check in on its spin-off. Thanks to Viz Media, the first volume of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is about to hit shelves, and the release holds a series of creator comments. It is there writer Hideyuki Furuhashi drops a nod about All Might.

When talking about the manga’s hero Knuckleduster, Furuhashi said the rough vigilante was made to be the Batman to All Might’s Superman.

“The concepts at play here are “if All Might = Batman, then this guy is more like Batman” and “societal justice v. personal justice.” He’s not actually a bad guy once you get to know him, but I never let myself forget that he’s also fundamentally a weirdo,” the writer explained.

Of course, fans have to take the comparison with a grain of heroic salt. Furuhashi made the comparison rather than Kohei Horikoshi, the man behind the main My Hero Academia timeline. Still, there are some clear ties between All Might and Superman worth noting.

Of course, the two heroes share a similar physique, and All Might may be even buffer than his DC Comics counterpart. Superman is also a Symbol of Peace in his own way as the character helped launch a genre that spurred superhero success in the U.S. decades ago. Sure, the pair may have wildly different backstories, but the things they stand for are really on par.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

