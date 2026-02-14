New Jujutsu Kaisen Update Reveals When Sequel May End

Jujutsu Kaisen has been nearing the climax of its sequel with each new entry, and a new update from Shueisha seems to be getting fans ready for Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s grand finale. Although Jujutsu Kaisen ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2024, series creator Gege Akutami made a surprise return last year with an official sequel series. Teaming up with Cipher Academy artist Yuji Iwasaki to handle the art, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has revealed what this cursed filled world looks like decades after the end of the original.

With Jujutsu Kaisen bringing Yuji Itadori back to the center of its action with the latest few chapters of the sequel, it already seemed like the sequel has been nearing its natural conclusion. Now thanks to a new update from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X), Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo will be featuring three weeks of consecutive color pages. This is a big deal for any series in the magazine, but more likely signify the upcoming end of the sequel.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Might Be Ending in Four More Chapters

This update reveals that following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 22 this weekend, we’ll get to see a special color page for Chapters 23, 24 and 25. This is an unprecedented amount of hype for any series in Shonen Jump magazine as a color page usually either celebrates a series’ popularity, or commemorates some other big event. In this case, it might just be the magazine’s special way of celebrating the upcoming end of the story. This would also fall in line with Gege Akutami’s tease from the jump that this would be a much shorter series than the original too.

When Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami first returned for the sequel series, he confirmed that it was only going to last for about three volumes’ worth of chapters in a special statement to fans, “It’s a very short, intensely compact serialization. It’ll be about six months worth of work (if it’s not cancelled). About three volumes worth.” Unfortunately for fans, this meant only about 5-6 months worth of chapters overall given how physical manga volumes are usually stacked with about 7-8 chapters each when they hit shelves.

When Will Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo End?

If Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo truly is going to end within the next four chapters, we’re looking at a potential March 8th grand finale if the schedule holds. This wold end the series with 25 chapters overall, and then can be collected into three volumes. The first volume of the series recently hit Japan and covers the first seven chapters (and sold gangbusters), so doing the math does evenly distribute the final chapters across two more volumes. Fitting within Akutami’s original prediction for its run, and all the pieces are just lining up.

It’s heading for its finale within the story too as with Yuji returning to the series (now basically a god decades after the end of the original series), Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo now has all of its biggest pieces left to play before it can come to its end. As for what that end might be, that’s still very much up in the air because there’s no way to predict how it’s all going to turn out with what has been a surprising sequel thus far.

