This May Be My Hero Academia’s Best Genderbent Cosplay Yet

All Might has become a Symbol of Peace for more than the students of Class 1-A. The hero has become a bonafide icon in the anime community, and fans are always down to cosplay the hero. Now, it seems one fan is taking their love of All Might to the next level, and it will leave you stunned.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as Sparkle Stache posted their stunning My Hero Academia cosplay. The fan decided to genderbend the No. 1 hero for fun, but the look doesn’t tone down All Might in anyway.

As you can see, the hero is only enhanced, and fans are calling this female cosplay the definitive genderbent look for All Might.

The cosplay focuses on one of All Might’s most recent looks, and this genderbent piece makes it all the more skintight. The red-and-blue suit is made out of a stretchy fabric that shines as bright as All Might’s smile. Fitted with long sleeves, this bodysuit has a thick yellow belt with high-cut blue bottoms.

The My Hero Academia cosplay is paired with knee-high boots featuring yellow-and-red coloring. It comes complete with a cape which would make Izuku Midoriya fanbody, but fans says they are most impressed by how shiny the cosplayer’s legs appear. As it turns out, they are wearing dance tights given their notoriously shiny finish, and they certainly give this All Might cosplay a little extra oomph.

