Impressive My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings the Big Three’s Nejire to Life

My Hero Academia has all sorts of heroes within its roster, but not all of them are created equally. For some, their Quirks are not at the level they can become Pro Heroes, but then there are guys like Katsuki Bakugo who use their explosive powers a bit too much. Recently, the anime piqued interest when it introduced the Big Three students at UA Academy, and it seems its sole woman has become a favorite with fans already.

Naturally, her high status meant one thing was bound to happen. Nejire Hado has become fodder for some great cosplayers, and the up-and-coming character just got a solid one from a fan known as Penberly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Reddit, fans got to check out a new cosplay done up by a cosplayer known as Penberly. The cute look, which can be seen below, shows off the fan as she shows off Nejire’s Hero Costume.

As you can see, the My Hero Academia cosplay is a bit complicated, but Penberly pulls it off with ease. She is donning a light blue wig that matches the shade Nejire does, and she has glossy silver spirals coming out of her head like horns. With her makeup done up simply, Nejire’s costume is a sleek fusion of blue-teal-and-white color blocks. Her arms are covered in teal spirals, but her gauntlets are not pictured in this photo. However, Nejire does have on her usual thigh holsters as one can be seen on Penberly’s left thigh.

This look isn’t totally complete here, but it looks high quality as is. As Nejire prepares to come into the spotlight with My Hero Academia season four, this cosplay finds itself ahead of her popularity curve. Now, Penberly just has to find her own Mirio and Tamaki to complete the Big Three trio, and there’s no doubt fans from all over would volunteer to be in just a group.

Are you excited to learn more about this UA Academy powerhouse? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.