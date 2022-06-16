My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Deku Surprising Makeover

One surprising My Hero Academia cosplay has given Izuku Midoriya a surprising new hero makeover! With My Hero Academia's Final Act playing out in Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and the anime is setting up to come back with the sixth season of the series, there are now all eyes on the young hero as he tries to make it through some of his most intense times to date. He's going to be facing off against some incredibly overwhelming odds in both mediums, and will likely go through a ton of more changes before it's all said and done.

Izuku has already gone through a major series of changes to both his heroic style and his costume as a whole, and the anime will see him go through even more as with the Paranormal Liberation Front War and the arcs to come. Fans should brace themselves for what the kinds of changes he has coming his way, but fans have gotten a much more surprising makeover for the young hero with some hilarious new cosplay from artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram! You can check it out below:

My Hero Academia's anime is currently getting ready for its return with Season 6 this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. The series has yet to set a concrete release date at the time of this writing, but it will be focusing on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from the original manga series. This arc will feature the biggest war between the heroes and villains ever seen in the anime, and with it changes the trajectory of the series as a whole. In fact, the manga is still making its way through the fallout with its latest chapters.

There's a chance that the sixth season of the series can make it even further beyond this major war between the heroes and villains too, so fans will definitely want to keep an eye on the anime to see just how much Izuku will have to overcome in the arcs ahead. You can check out the latest chapters of the manga through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and catch up with the five seasons of the anime now available with Crunchyroll.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Izuku going through more changes as the anime continues? What are you most excited to see in the Final Act? Let us know all of your thoughts about everything My Hero Academia in the comments!