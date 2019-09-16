My Hero Academia Cosplayer Shares Spot-On Midnight Look

If there is one thing the My Hero Academia fandom excels at, it is cosplaying. Over the years, the community has grown its cosplay base by leagues which makes the show well represented at anime conventions. As it is in every circle, there are fans who cosplay casually while others go all the way with their looks, and one My Hero Academia fan with the latter route for a certain R-rated hero.

Recently, a favorite cosplay known as EmilyRexz hit up Twitter with a very special cosplay. She decided to give her best go at Midnight, and fans are loving how well the fan pulls off the restricted Pro Hero.

As you can see below, the cosplay begins with a good wig. EmilyRexz is donning a gently curled navy wig that leaves tendrils running down her shoulders. With a mask secured to her face, Midnight looks lovely with red lips, and the rest of the outfit appears as if it were ripped from the anime.

Midnight- My Hero Academia 🔥 Suit: @brandonogilbert Most of the other props I made 😝💕@FUNimation 👏 pic.twitter.com/8IYI9S84rc — EmilyRexz (@EmilyRexz) July 8, 2019

Of course, Emily Rexz goes for authenticity with her flogging whip in hand, and you know Midnight would love the choice. As for the actual outfit, the cosplay uses a skintight bodysuit in white which is accented by several appliqués. A corset cinches the cosplayer’s waist in just like Midnight does, and she’s rocking the heroine’s red-and-gold belt. To finish things off, the bodysuit features print on the legs and knee-high black boots.

The pictures show EmilyRexz looking confident in her quality cosplay, and she should ion every way. When it comes to My Hero Academia, Midnight is a hard character to pull off, but this look does so beautifully. It is equal parts provocative and powerful, leaving this cosplayer more likely to become the next Number One hero than any other fan around.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.