My Hero Academia Cosplay Stands Tall With Lemillion





My Hero Academia’s fifth season recently came to a close, setting the stage for a giant war between the heroes and the villains that will take place during the next season of the anime adaptation. One major hero that was left out of the big battles of season five was Lemillion, the member of the Big Three of UA Academy who had a Quirk that allowed him to phase through solid objects. Though he remains a part of UA Academy, he mostly watches over Eri, the young girl who was being used by Overhaul in order to create Quirk erasing bullets.

Unfortunately for Mirio, he lost the use of his Quirk while battling against Overhaul in season four, not only losing his powers but his mentor, with Sir Nighteye dying in the battle against the Yakuza. Though he might not currently have his powers, definitely expect Lemillion to play a role in the upcoming season as all heroes and villains decide to wage war against one another following the devastating events of the My Villain Academia Arc. Aside from his bright personality, Lemillion’s mastery of his Quirk made him one of the stand-out heroes attending the superhero school, with All Might considering passing the power of One For All to him rather than Deku.

Instagram Cosplayer T-Dawg D-Phantom Cosplay was able to perfectly recreate the outfit of the most prominent member of the Big Three, who took on the name of Lemillion to help promote the idea that the young hero was seeking to save a million lives over the course of his superhero career, which was seemingly cut short thanks to his battle against Lemillion:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUDa66qPllW/

The instances that we were able to see Lemillion in action in the fifth season was in helping Class 1-A how to better harness their Quirks during training exercises, with season five beginning with a training exercise that saw the students of Class 1-A taking on the Big Three. While he might not have his powers, Mirio is still doing all he can to make sure the world is a safer place.

What do you think of this new real life take on the hero Lemillion? Are you hyped for the arrival of the War Arc in the anime?