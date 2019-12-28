My Hero Academia Fans React to Lemillion’s Greatest Moment

My Hero Academia gave us one of the most anticipated moments for fans of the manga, showing off the talents of Lemillion as he squared off against Yakuza and the Eight Bullets. Using his quirk and the skills he developed with years of training, Mirio of the Big Three let his star shine bright in this latest episode, though it came with a terrible cost. Fans of the series are heading to social media to celebrate Mirio’s victory against Overhaul, even though he ultimately wasn’t able to save Eri from her terrible predicament.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.

Catch These Hands

Lemillion said fuck a quirk you can still catch these hands 🤜🤛🐐 pic.twitter.com/lXD1CPX2qX — Mirio&Aizen say read TEPPU 🦅 8-7 (1st NFC East)🥴 (@Lemilli_Lemilli) December 28, 2019

One Of The Best Superheroes Of All Time

Wow Lemillion is one of the best superheroes of all time ! 😳#MyHeroAcademia #Lemillion pic.twitter.com/C2LFTNP8nE — ❄️Izuku ❄️ (@izukuuu_shonen) December 28, 2019

His Spirit Will Never Die

Lemillion might’ve lost his quirk



but his fucking spirit sure didnt die.



HE is the true hero in this series. He didn’t care that he lost it, he just cares about keeping Eri safe, happy and smiling. pic.twitter.com/YFP5x4gJK3 — 🦋SEØNHØ🦋 (@seonhobby) December 28, 2019

Nothing Less Than The GOAT

THE F**KING EMOTIONS IN TODAY’S BOKU NO HERO EPISODE!!!!!!!! LEMILLION IS NOTHING LESS THEN A GOAT!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8M3xn8jLiu — Glenn (@SpecsDaBeast) December 28, 2019

He Will Always Be Lemillion

“I will always be Lemillion”

he sacrificed his dreams for a girl who needed help, he deserves a lot os appreciation, I love you Mirio#ルミリオン pic.twitter.com/Ziso2iwguc — Miriona💗I’ll be your hero☀️ (@miriovonriegan) December 28, 2019

Truly The Greatest Moment

and at this moment, lemillion became le-one, because the chance to save a million people got taken away pic.twitter.com/hyUsqYgIUL — ‏ًً (@toporoki) December 28, 2019

The Hero Who Blessed A Million Hearts

Thank you

Lemillion

The Hero who blessed a million hearts pic.twitter.com/8zYfiUbWOV — Yoshi loves Lemillion (@Champion_Yoshi) December 28, 2019

It’s Lemillion Season

No slander today IT’S LEMILLION SZN LET’S GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/gssGSLY4Ff — Fizz (@_Fizzoc_) December 28, 2019

The Hero We Deserve

Mirio Togata, aka Lemillion. The hero we deserve. For even after losing his quirk and going up against an OP villian he kept on fighting.



Also Eri is KAWAAAAIIIIII❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/K5MHPuLgi8 — B E L P H E G O R (@G_9_ALFONSO) December 28, 2019

An Emotional Roller Coaster