Anime

My Hero Academia Fans React to Lemillion’s Greatest Moment

My Hero Academia gave us one of the most anticipated moments for fans of the manga, showing off […]

By

My Hero Academia gave us one of the most anticipated moments for fans of the manga, showing off the talents of Lemillion as he squared off against Yakuza and the Eight Bullets. Using his quirk and the skills he developed with years of training, Mirio of the Big Three let his star shine bright in this latest episode, though it came with a terrible cost. Fans of the series are heading to social media to celebrate Mirio’s victory against Overhaul, even though he ultimately wasn’t able to save Eri from her terrible predicament.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Catch These Hands

One Of The Best Superheroes Of All Time

His Spirit Will Never Die

Nothing Less Than The GOAT

He Will Always Be Lemillion

Truly The Greatest Moment

The Hero Who Blessed A Million Hearts

It’s Lemillion Season

The Hero We Deserve

An Emotional Roller Coaster

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts