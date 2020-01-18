My Hero Academia Confirms Lemillion’s Heavy Loss

The losses that the heroes of My Hero Academia took following the battle against Overhaul and his underlings within the Yakuza were high. Even though Midoriya managed to unlock a power up that brought him to a level that the had never attained prior to this arc, it simply wasn’t enough for the heroes to leave this story line unscathed. Lemillion, who had been struck by the quirk erasing drug by Overhaul in a previous episode, finds himself perhaps losing more than any other hero, in both his powers and another giant loss that will change the franchise moving forward.

Warning, if you have yet to see the latest episode of My Hero Academia, avoid the rest of this article as we’ll be doing some deep dives into spoiler territory!

Mirio of the Big Three in UA Academy was considered to be one of the brightest stars in the cavalcade of students that are training to become professional heroes, with the hero named Lemillion attempting to bring down Overhaul and teach Deku how to become a better hero himself. Even with his powers being lost in the fight against the head of the Yakuza organization, Lemillion kept fighting without his quirk, proving how unbreakable his spirit truly was.

In the final episode of the Overhaul arc, we are shown the heroes counting their losses and beginning their long road to recovery. Lemillion is shown in the hospital, with his status being confirmed that his quirk is permanently gone. Though this doesn’t mean he’ll stop trying to be a hero, it does mean that we won’t see him phasing through any solid objects any time soon. It’s clear that Overhaul’s quirk erasing drug was highly effective, and with it now being in the hands of the League of Villains, the world of My Hero Academia is still a scary place.

To add insult to injury, Nighteye dies in front of Mirio’s eyes, making his road to recovery that much harder.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.