My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights All Might’s Wildest Look

All Might has been one of the most recognizable heroes in the history of My Hero Academia, with the past wielder of One For All spending years as his world’s Symbol of Peace. With Toshinori Yagi losing the full power that he once had following his battle with All For One, one cosplayer has managed to recreate one of the most dire moments in the hero’s career that remains one of the hardest hitting battles in the past of the Shonen franchise.

My Hero Academia is currently telling a very different story for All Might within the pages of its manga, as Toshinori Yagi now has to deal with a world that is on the brink of collapse while not having the strength to hold together hero society. With the printed story recently bringing him into contact with the hero killer Stain, All Might has taken on the role of a teacher at UA Academy above all else, hoping to make sure that his students are not only able to survive their fights against the oncoming hoards led by both All Might and Shigaraki.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Sailor Kayla shared this impressive Cosplay that portrays the moment when All Might was struggling against All For One, desperately attempting to maintain the full power of One For All while realizing that the power he had relied on for so long was slipping through his fingers at the same time:

The sixth season of My Hero Academia is set to arrive next year, adapting the story of the War Arc which will see Class 1-A teaming up with the professional heroes and battle the forces of the Paranormal Liberation Front, the army that was formed as Shigaraki merged both the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. With Yagi still on the sidelines, both Endeavor and Midoriya are going to be looking to continue their journey in attempting to become the next Symbol of Peace, but won’t have much time to do it as things continue to be dire in both the anime and the manga storylines created by Kohei Horikoshi.

What do you think of this new take on one of All Might’s bloodiest moments? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.