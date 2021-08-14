My Hero Academia Creator Sketch Celebrates Heart Wrenching New Episode

✖

The latest episode of My Hero Academia took the opportunity to pull back the curtain when it comes to the origin of Kurogiri, the villainous member of the League of Villains, and how this Nomu ties into the background of UA Academy teachers Eraserhead and Present Mic. Following Episode 107's arrival, the creator of the Shonen franchise, Kohei Horikoshi, revealed a brand new sketch that highlights two of the strongest mentors at the superhero school, who now have to deal with the tragic revelation of who Kurogiri is and how Nomus are created.

Within the recent installment for My Hero Academia's fifth season, Aizawa and Present Mic are brought face to face with Kurogiri, not only learning that he himself is a Nomu, but also that he was originally their best friend in Oboro Shirakumo, who studied alongside them when they were all students at UA Academy. Using the body of Oboro, the League of Villains was able to create Kurogiri, the teleporting fiend that has been given the task of protecting Shigaraki by any means necessary. While the two teachers were able to briefly breakthrough to their friend, the moment was short-lived as Kurogiri returned and Oboro's personality was seemingly lost once again.

Kohei Horikoshi, the Shonen creator of My Hero Academia, shared a tragic new image that shows not only Eraserhead and Present Mic standing together, but also Kurogiri in the background, formerly being one of their best friends who was looking to start a hero agency with them both following graduation:

The translation of the Tweet by Horikoshi reads,

"For the anime releasing today. When I was a student, I only saw the teacher as a creature called a teacher."

What did you think of the tragic origin of Kurogiri? Do you think there's a chance that the Nomu can be returned to their previous selves?