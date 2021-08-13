My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Manga's Newest Volume

✖

My Hero Academia's creator celebrated the release of the newest volume of the manga with some cool new art! Kohei Horikoshi's young hero franchise has been in the midst of one of its most productive and successful Summer seasons yet as not only is the fifth season of the anime nearing its final string of episodes soon, but a third feature film, World Heroes' Mission, is already hitting some major box office milestones with its release in Japan. All of this is on top of the original manga release of the series as well, and a new volume has recently launched in Japan.

While Volume 31 of the My Hero Academia manga is quite a ways away from an international release, its initial launch in Japan has been celebrated by original series creator Kohei Horikoshi in a pretty big way. The creator often celebrates new episodes of the anime or its movie releases with special character art, but this newest volume got some special art as well with Katsuki Bakugo, Mina Ashido, and Eijiro Kirishima get some cool new looks! Check it out from the creator's official Twitter account below:

If you wanted a new look at the cover art for Volume 31 of the series, the official Twitter account behind the My Hero Academia franchise shared a look at the cover alongside some of Horikoshi's original rough drafts before he settled on the cover's final design. Check them out:

