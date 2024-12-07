My Hero Academia Creator Finally Picks His Favorite Character

As My Hero Academia reaches its final chapters, many of the series’ long-standing questions are being answered. During the live stream on the Shonen Jump YouTube channel for the “World Best Hero” Popularity Poll, creator Kohei Horikoshi was asked about his favorite character around the three-minute mark.

Horikoshi responded, “Every character is special to me in a different way. There were times when I struggled to draw one page for days, and others when their words surprised me, exceeding my imagination,” Horikoshi said, adding, “If I had to pick, I’d probably pick Deku. In both aspects.”

This statement highlights how Izuku “Deku” Midoriya not only surprised Horikoshi but also exceeded his expectations in terms of growth and narrative impact.

Deku Is Designed to Be Lovable in My Hero Academia

Deku, whose real name is Izuku Midoriya, is the main protagonist of My Hero Academia. Born without a Quirk in a world where most people possess unique abilities, he dreams of becoming a hero like his idol, All Might. Despite his lack of powers, Deku’s determination catches the attention of All Might, who passes on his own Quirk, One For All, allowing Deku to become a hero-in-training at U.A. High School. Throughout the series, Deku’s journey is marked by struggles as he trains to control his powers, faces physical and emotional challenges, and grows into a symbol of hope and justice. His intelligence, kindness, and unwavering sense of justice have made him a symbol of what a hero can be.

How Deku Surprised Us All

Early in My Hero Academia, Deku was often labeled a “crybaby” due to his emotional reactions and self-doubt, especially during pivotal moments like the Entrance Exam and the USJ Arc. However, as the series progressed, Deku surprised fans and characters alike by showcasing his growth and heroism.

For example, during the Sports Festival Arc, Deku demonstrated strategic thinking and a keen sense of teamwork. Even when using One For All at a lower percentage to avoid injuring himself, he displayed resilience and intelligence, adapting quickly to challenging situations, especially when he became the ten-million-point frontrunner in the Cavalry Battle. Another standout moment was during the Rescue Training Arc when Deku defended his classmates against the League of Villains.

Despite his lack of formal combat experience, his quick thinking and bravery further solidified his potential. Most notably, during the Final Exam Arc, Deku’s determination to protect his peers, even at his own expense, set him apart. He was willing to sacrifice his body to ensure that his classmates succeeded.

Deku May Be Horikoshi’s Favorite, But Bakugo is the World’s Favorite

In celebration of My Hero Academia’s final chapter, the “World Best Hero” poll invited fans to vote for their favorite characters. The two-month event featured 278 characters, and the top 100 were announced on December 2nd. This global poll amassed 6.12 million votes, with Katsuki Bakugo emerging victorious, earning 1,647,611 votes. As a reward, he will receive a special illustration by series creator Kohei Horikoshi and a bronze statue to be unveiled in Japan in January 2025. The top three contenders were Bakugo, Izuku Midoriya, and Shoto Todoroki, but Bakugo’s overwhelming support secured him the top spot.

Ultimately, My Hero Academia has introduced many characters, from heroes like Deku and Bakugo to villains like Dabi and One For All. Kohei Horikoshi has spent over a decade building a world where these characters are deeply relatable, each with their own struggles and growth. Through their journeys, My Hero Academia showcases the universal themes of perseverance, heroism, and the complexities of morality. No matter who your favorite character is, My Hero Academia reminds us that heroism isn’t about perfection—it’s about the will to push forward, regardless of the odds.

H/T: Shonen Jump on YouTube