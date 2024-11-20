My Hero Academia Goes Back to the Beginning With the Manga’s Final Cover Art

My Hero Academia officially came to an end earlier this Summer, and now the manga has gone all the way back to the beginning of the series with the cover art for the final volume of the series ever. Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this August, and it left a huge imprint on fans as it has changed the landscape of action manga everywhere. But although the series has come to an end, it’s still got one last hurrah to share before it finally rides off into the sunset with Izuku Midoriya and the others.

My Hero Academia will be hitting shelves in Japan with the final volume of the manga series on December 4th, and to celebrate has revealed the cover art for this 42nd volume of the manga series overall. Featuring a final look at Deku and the rest of Class 1-A as they head into their bright futures, it’s reminiscent of the cover art for the very first volume of the series that featured All Might along with a curious Deku along with all of the pro heroes instead. It’s a full circle moment that passes the torch between generations. Check out the comparisons below.

What to Know for My Hero Academia’s Final Volume

My Hero Academia Volume 42 will be hitting shelves in Japan beginning on December 4th, but it has yet to be revealed when the final volume will be getting an international release as of the time of this publication. What has been revealed, however, is the fact that this final volume will actually be including 38 brand new pages not seen in the original magazine releases. These 38 new pages will be a brand new epilogue that takes place following the end of the original series (which ended with an epilogue of its own), so there’s definitely a curiosity over what these new pages could possibly include.

But what it will include are the final official chapters for Kohei Horikoshi’s long running series overall. It spent the last few weeks of its run not in the midst of a final battle, but exploring the immediate aftermath of everything that happened. It was a steady epilogue that revealed how Deku and the other young heroes would be approaching their various futures. While the final chapter itself led to some debate among fans, there’s a chance these new pages could alleviate these worries.

My Hero Academia Anime to End With Season 8 in 2025

The manga might have come to an end earlier this Summer, but My Hero Academia still has one major entry to release before the franchise ends its run overall. With My Hero Academia Season 7 ending earlier this Fall, it was announced that the TV anime series would officially be coming to an end with Season 8. This final season of My Hero Academia is currently scheduled to air some time in 2025, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

The final season will likely be adapting the final battles between All Might and All For One and Deku and Shigaraki, and the epilogue chapters. But with these new pages coming in the final volume, the anime has a chance to be the most complete experience yet with a full adaptation of the original manga ending and additional material shared by Kohei Horikoshi in the time since. But it’s just a matter of seeing how it all comes to an end now.