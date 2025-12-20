My Hero Academia Creator Hypes the Anime’s 10th Anniversary With Special Art

My Hero Academia anime will turn a decade old in April 2026, and in preparation for the milestone, creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared a special illustration hyping the upcoming anniversary. The anime was featured at Jump Festa 2026 with a dedicated Super Stage, kicking off one of the most exciting festivals in the anime and manga industry hosted by Shueisha. As fans awaited news on what’s next for the anime following its recent conclusion, the Super Stage revealed that the series is gearing up for its 10th anniversary next year, with one of the biggest projects being the announcement of My Hero Academia’s return for one final time.

As part of the 10th anniversary celebrations, a special OVA titled “More” has been announced, adapting the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 431, also titled “More.” This bonus chapter was released alongside the final volume of the manga. While the anime previously adapted content only up to Chapter 430, leaving this bonus chapter untouched, fans had long hoped to see it animated. Covering the time-skip and showcasing the heroes in adulthood, the chapter holds special significance, and Horikoshi’s new illustration, thanking fans and acknowledging Jump Festa, offers another sneak peek at the post–time–skip looks of the beloved characters.

Kohei Horikoshi Shares New Art Thanking Fans for the My Hero Academia Stage at Jump Festa

The new illustration by creator Kohei Horikoshi was shared by the official My Hero Academia anime account shortly after the conclusion of the anime’s Super Stage at Jump Festa 2026. It was accompanied by a note thanking fans for watching the Super Stage. The artwork features prominent characters, including Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, All Might, Ochako Uraraka, and Shoto Todoroki. All of them strike heroic poses, while the handwritten note in the image adds a small gag. The text implies that the characters were attending Jump Festa without realizing it until the moment arrived, with subtle question marks emphasizing their confusion.

One of the highlights of the illustration is the new look at the characters post–time skip, subtly teasing how they will appear in the OVA scheduled for release next year. The OVA is set to emphasize the significance of the adult lives of the original Class 1-A members and how the new society has shaped them, especially given their major role in the events that changed the world for the better. With the announcement of the anime’s return for one final project, the creator’s excitement, and the upcoming 10th anniversary of the My Hero Academia anime, the Jump Festa stage proved to be a success, bringing fans together to celebrate the series’ biggest milestone one more time.

