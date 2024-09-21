My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Mina's MVP Moment With New Art

My Hero Academia is still in the throes of its seventh season, seeing each member of Class 1-A joining the fight against All For One and Shigaraki. While the anime adaptation still has some major moments to cover, the shonen series' manga has already ended. Thanks to this fact, creator Kohei Horikoshi now finds himself with a lot of time on his hands. Instead of working on new adventures of Izuku Midoriya and friends, the mangaka is creating new art to reflect the latest episodes. Thanks to Mina Ashido getting a spotlight in the latest anime episode, Horikoshi has shared a new piece of art focusing on Pinky.

In the eighteenth episode of My Hero Academia's seventh season, All For One has never been stronger. Thanks to using Eri's Quirk to heal himself, the clock is ticking on the Demon Lord as his body is responding to attacks by making All For One younger. This power has a double-edged sword for the heroes as they have to hang on for All For One to be de-aged out of existence, but the big bad has attained his ultimate power. While All For One might be the biggest threat, Mina Ashido is taking on a familiar threat that hasn't appeared since the anime's first episode.

Mina Ashido's Acid Man

In fighting against the antagonist simply known as the "Sludge Villain", Mina demonstrates her ability to wield her Quirk with her ultimate attack dubbed "Acid Man". In the latest art from Kohei Horikoshi, the My Hero Academia creator breaks down how the technique came to be, "The My Hero Academia anime is coming up soon! Ashido's special move "Acid Man" is borrowed from the band ACIDMAN. I've loved listening to it since high school, and it's one of the pieces of music that's become part of me. Thank you, ACIDMAN."

Mina Ashido's True Strength

While Mina has the power to produce acid, Ashido's heart is what shined in the anime's latest episode. In fighting against the Sludge Villain, the pink heroine states that her desire to be a hero is to get closer to as many people as she can. In using "Acid Man", we are able to get a brief glimpse at what Mina might look like without her pink exterior and it grants her the power to take down the first villain of the series.

One big element of Mina Ashido's life for fans has been her relationship with Eijiro Kirishima, aka Red Riot. While the two have never had a romantic relationship in the series to date, it certainly seems like they might be headed in that direction. As Red Riot held up Mina, he stated that Ashido has always been his hero.

My Hero Academia's Anime Future

The seventh season only has four episodes left before this current batch of episodes draws to a close. While My Hero Academia has yet to confirm if an eighth season is in the works, it would make sense that there would be one final season to create the series finale that we've seen in the manga. On top of the television series, My Hero Academia: You're Next will hit theaters in North America next month. While this will be the fourth movie of the shonen franchise, it hasn't been confirmed to be the last.

Want to see how the seventh season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation comes to a close? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Class 1-A and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.