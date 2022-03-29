My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Dabi’s Demise

My Hero Academia is getting to the main events of its Final War Arc, and one that fans are practically begging to see is Dabi’s flaming family feud with his father Endeavor and little brother Shoto. Thanks to All Might’s ambitious planning, the League of Villain army has been divided into different locations of ambush; Dabi has been taken to a battlefield where other elemental heroes can back Shoto in containing his brother’s raging flames. Now, it seems like Dabi’s final chapter(s) is about to unfold.

(WARNING: My Hero Academia Chapter 349 SPOILERS Follow!)

My Hero Academia manga Chapter 349 sees Izuku Midoriya speeding away from Himiko Toga’s trap to get to the primary battlefield: fighting Tomura Shigaraki.

Meanwhile, in Kanagawa Perfecture of Kamino Ward, Dabi is unleashing a sea of flames across the city, backed by a Nomu that can withstand flame. Dabi is in the middle of the inferno, musing on how the scene reminds him of his past life – and how disappointed he is that Endeavor didn’t come to this battlefield to face him (the no. 1 pro hero is instead facing All For One). Dabi has to make due with Shoto, as well as Endeavor’s sidekicks, Kido, Onima, and Burnin.

Any fan of anime – and especially Shonen anime – knows just when a major villain is about to bite the dust: when he or she finally tells an origin story. Dabi pretty much plants his own death flag, with his final monologue of the chapter, after Shoto has asked him the only question remaining: why did “Toya Todoroki” never come home?

“You really wanna know?” Dabi says. “Fine. Happy to share. Rotten or not, I’m still your big bro. Here’s the story of how I became Dabi… And the reason I’m still alive and kicking to tell the tale… even when I never stopped burning hotter than you — his masterpiece.”

Anyone currently into Demon Slayer knows that this monologue from Dabi is pretty much the kind of final flashback story we get before a major villain has a climactic battle and bites the dust. Fans have been dropping all kinds of theories about how Dabi will be defeated, with the most popular view being that the story of the Todoroki family must come down to Shoto taking down Dabi, using a perfect balance of his father’s fiery might, and his mother Rei’s icy touch.

Even if Shoto spares his brother Toga, it’s not likely that Dabi will let himself be taken alive, and would rather go out in one ultimate blaze of glory.

