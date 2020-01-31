My Hero Academia Creator Hits Major Twitter Milestone

My Hero Academia recently celebrated its fifth anniversary running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and it’s clear that the series is far bigger now than anyone would have expected at first when it initially debuted. With a four season deep anime series, two feature length films, multiple video game releases, merchandise galore, stage plays, and even a potential live-action Hollywood adaptation coming in the future, Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is now one of the biggest action manga releases of the 2010s. But the 2020s are looking even better for this humble hero franchise.

This mega popularity has been great for series creator Horikoshi especially as fans have flocked to his Twitter page in droves. In fact, support and more from fans has been so great, that Horikoshi recently crossed the major milestone of having one million followers keeping an eye out for every one of his new tweets.

The official Twitter account for My Hero Academia recently celebrated Horikoshi’s new milestone, and while the creator has gone on record of being a humble and generally shy creator in public appearance, Horikoshi’s got a lot more eyes on him now!

Horikoshi’s Twitter has been a place for the creator to celebrate new release milestones. Not only does he commemorate special episodes of the anime with intense new character sketches, he highlights new collectible figure releases with them as well. But the latest sketch certainly got the most attention from fans as the prominent creator included a small tribute to former NBA star Kobe Bryant following his tragic death.

2020 is going to be a huge year for Horikoshi and fans of the franchise as Funimation will be bringing My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising to the United States and Canada starting on February 26th with both an English sub and dubbed release. You can buy your tickets now! Are you following Kohei Horikoshi on Twitter? Will you be keeping your eye out now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.