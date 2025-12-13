My Hero Academia Creator Says Goodbye to The Anime With Series Finale

The day has finally arrived, and the final episode of My Hero Academia is here. Following the defeat of All For One and Shigaraki, the anime adaptation’s epilogue has been exploring how Izuku Midoriya and his friends help Hero Society pick up the pieces. For almost every episode of the anime, creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared original artwork of his beloved heroes and villains, so releasing a new piece of art for the series finale seemed like a given. With Studio BONES now finished with the main series, the manga artist celebrated with one last gift for the fans.

My Hero Academia’s anime debuted in 2016, meaning it has been over nine years since we first saw the likes of Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki hit the screen. With one hundred and seventy episodes under its belt, the superhero shonen might be over, but its legacy in the anime world won’t soon be forgotten. To help bid the series a fond farewell, Horikoshi has shared new art of Deku and All Might side-by-side, while sharing a message for the fans that reads, “It’s finally the finale! My Hero Academia anime is on right after this, seriously super soon!” You can see the original artwork below as we wave goodbye to Class 1-A.

Let’s Talk About The Finale

The final episode gives anime viewers a look at Class 1-A all grown up, with Izuku Midoriya now a teacher at UA Academy, helping to forge a brand new generation of heroes. Thanks to the final battle, Deku no longer has the power of One For All flowing through his veins, meaning he is once again the only former classmate of Class 1-A with no superpowers to his name. Luckily, though, Toshinori Yagi, aka All Might, had a special surprise for the young hero who defeated Shigaraki. Thanks to his former classmates helping to build a new superpowered suit of armor, Midoriya is shown jumping into battle alongside his friends, promising to help the world “forever and ever.”

Much like the main series, Kohei Horikoshi’s future is a mystery at this point. While the manga creator hasn’t announced any potential sequel series and/or spin-offs, he has talked in the past about some ideas for future stories. Specifically, the mangaka might want to follow in the footsteps of Junji Ito and try his hand at a horror manga. In 2022, the My Hero Academia creator stated, “I have a small desire to draw a horror manga. A very small desire.”

Luckily, the superhero shonen universe will return to the screen next month as the second season of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will arrive. While this story is quite different from that of Deku and his friends, Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster have been a fun crime-fighting trio in the anime adaptation so far. If the source material is any indication, anime fans could potentially see more seasons following season two.

