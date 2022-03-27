My Hero Academia Fans Are Worrying for Dabi’s Future

My Hero Academia may love its heroes, but the series is just as obsessed with its villains. Over the years, Shigaraki’s allies have grown bounds, and few can compare to Dabi where popularity is concerned. And given the manga’s final act these days, you can understand why Dabi’s legion of fans are sweating bullets over his future.

After all, My Hero Academia is not being subtle with its take on the villain. Dabi is the sort of villain who has stuck their feet into the dirt. While they’ll never admit it, their stubbornness is only matched by that of Endeavor, and Dabi would sooner burn to ash than forgive his father.

The manga is down to let that happen, and My Hero Academia chapter 349 proved as much this week. The release has gone live, and it shows Dabi letting loose for one in his life. His blue flames have all but taken over Kamino Ward, and he’s happy enough to chat with Shoto. But along the way, the chapter shows how far Dabi will go to make his power known.

His burns have already grown since the Raid arc a while back, and Dabi is losing even more skin in this update. Part of his cheek burns off at the end of chapter 349, but Dabi barely flinches. As you can see below, fans are terrified the villain will make good on his threat to burn himself alive so long as it means reaching his goal. So if you were banking on Dabi surviving this final act, you might want to reconsider that bet…

What do you make of Dabi’s latest look? Do you think the Cremation villain is taking things too far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

It’s Funny But It’s Not

Dabi emoji landed at the perfect time



Apple knew what was coming 🙏#MHASpoilers #MHA349 pic.twitter.com/UFjm0MfMtd — Plot Armor (@plotarmoryt) March 24, 2022

RIP

You Better Not…

I swear to fuck if Dabi dies next chapter ima go down with him pic.twitter.com/BUi5jjOQlW — Mimi 🤍 (@touyaissues) March 24, 2022

Stop. Please. Stop.

Layer It on Thick

#MHASpoilers #MHA349



Anyone who thinks Dabi is surviving to the end of series: pic.twitter.com/FJzhMVcry6 — JJ (@WholesomeJJ) March 24, 2022

Here We Go

Dabi burning the very thing he was meant to become.. Also beyond the reach of others. Horikoshi even having him standing in a way that almost mimics the statue's pose. #MHA349 #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia349 pic.twitter.com/AducMzwDtt — Shadz (@ShadzMangaOnly) March 27, 2022

That’s Gotta Hurt

It Hurts… A Lot