My Hero Academia: Deku Voice Actor Teases the Hero’s Future Amid Season 7

My Hero Academia has already ended its manga, with creator Kohei Horikoshi ending the series over a decade since the manga’s inception. Luckily for superhero shonen fans, the anime adaptation still has some major ground to cover before it unleashes its grand finale. Recently, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to talk with the voice actor Daiki Yamashita, who brings to life Izuku Midoriya on the regular. During our chat, we dug into Yamashita’s thoughts on the character and what the voice actor believes the future holds for the successor of All Might.

In our recent interview with Daiki Yamashita, Deku’s voice actor has high hopes for the current wielder of One For All, “When you start talking about overcoming obstacles with others, that is when the story begins… Izuku and his friends are fighting under the banner of bringing back everyone’s smiles. As Deku shared at the start of season seven, his hope is to bring back everyone’s smiles. He is going to fight with all his might, imagining in his head the smiles that are going to be brought back. One of my personal hopes is that Deku and the others will be able to bring back those smiles, but I also want the heroes to end up with smiles on their faces. When people think about those returning smiles, they might not think about the smiles ofheroes, but I hope that the heroes who saved us will also have smiles on their faces.”

My Hero Academia: Deku’s Future in Season Seven

As we’ve seen so far in this seventh season, Deku has had his hands full in fighting against Shigaraki, All For One, and their massive armies of villains that are attempting to tear down Hero Society. While the anime adaptation went on break thanks to the Summer Olympics, this week will see the series return as Midoriya will take his first steps fighting against Tomura. Deku might be back in front of UA Academy but he has plenty to deal with as Shigaraki’s strength continues to grow and Bakugo’s life hangs on by a thread.

While My Hero Academia’s manga has ended, the seventh season has not been confirmed to be the anime adaptation’s last. More than likely, season eight will act as the final season of the series, leaving many fans to wonder how many additional movies and/or spin-off anime series the shonen franchise will release in the future.

