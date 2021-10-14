My Hero Academia Details All For One’s Plan to Steal Izuku’s Quirk





My Hero Academia’s manga might have seen the War Arc come to an end, but the end of this unbelievable battle only gave the heroes of the world more headaches as the villains have amassed under the leadership of All For One. With the villain responsible for All Might’s retirement back and stronger than ever, the head of the Paranormal Liberation Front reveals how he is planning to use his forces to steal Deku’s Quirk as well as bringing hero society crumbling down to create a world more accommodating to the villains of the world.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 328, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

The latest entry of My Hero Academia’s printed story has All For One laying out a number of major aspects of his plan to change the world for the benefit of both himself and villains that exist both inside and outside of Japan. Shockingly enough, All For One doesn’t consider Deku and All Might’s shared Quirk to be his ultimate goal, but rather, simply a halfway point for the plans he has for the world at large, as the villain explains:

“A crucial moment is nigh. The escaped convicts and their antics have provided the perfect distraction for keeping the short-staffed police and heroes from devoting their full attention to us. We have played a game of hide and seek on this small island nation and we have won. Winning this little match was the short-term objective and obtaining one for all is the midgame goal.”

All For One also explains to Spinner, the member of the League of Villains who is being touted as a symbol for their movement, that should the villain manage to steal the Quirk of America’s top hero, Star and Stripe, then there will be nothing that can delay the victory of the Front. While America’s number one hero has yet to have her powers revealed, she is sure to soon as she squares off with Shigaraki in the final pages of the chapter.

