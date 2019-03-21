‘My Hero Academia’ Teases Villainous Doctor Twist

My Hero Academia is taking is ready to make its new arc the best yet, and it plans to do so with some big reveals. Now, one of them has been made about All For One, and it has to do with a surprising character.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met up with the League of Villains. The group has been on the low ever since All For One was arrested, but they need something from the mentor.

It turns out Shigaraki is looking for his teacher’s doctor, and the man in question has some things the League needs.

“He was master’s personal doctor. A real cautious guy. The only way to get in touch with him was through the computer at the hideout since he’s the one who developed and managed the Nomu,” Shigaraki admitted.

As the chapter went on, fans followed the League as they managed to spot the doctor. Or, well, hear him in this case.

When the group challenged one of All For One’s loyal comrades, Gigantomachia had no time for them. He took all of them down with ease, but the fight wasn’t all for naught. Shigaraki learned the radio hanging around Gigantomachia’s next is connected to a feed spoken by the doctor. The older man was able to listen to all the things Gigantomachia could, and that meant he overheard Shigaraki.

“You seem to be at a loss, Tomura Shigaraki,” the mystery doctor is heard saying.

For now, fans are in the dark about who this doctor is, but they will find out soon enough. As the manga’s chapter continues its current arc, the League of Villains will most likely meet up with the man, and his reveal might change things for the League in the best of ways.

So, did you see this moment coming? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

