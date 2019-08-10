My Hero Academia Drops a Spicy Meatball With This Ingenious Shishikura Cosplay

There is perhaps no creepier quirk than the “Meatball” ability of Shishikura, a high schooler introduced to the series during the Provisional Hero License Exams. In My Hero Academia, Shishikura manages to take down his foes by transforming them into a “meatball” of flesh and sinew, with his opponents unable to fight back in any way. Though the creepy student is ultimately beaten thanks to the combined forces of some of the UA Academy’s students, his quirk continues to keep us up at night and its clear it has had an impression with fans across the globe with this recent stunning cosplay.

Instagram User SamMills managed to convey the absolute terror of Shishikura’s Quirk that combines both the character himself as well as one of the victim’s of his ability, unable to do anything but stare on in their current new meatball form:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The students of Shiketsu High School, from which the “Meatball” quirk wielder originated from, were a fantastic addition to the already large class of characters that appear in My Hero Academia. Besides Shishikura, the youngster was also joined by other fan favorite characters such as the M. Bison looking Yoarashi who had mastery over the wind and the tight clothed Utsushimi. Whether these characters will be making a return in the fourth season dropping this fall is yet to be seen, but they’d certainly be a welcome addition.

What do you think of this terrifying cosplay that truly displays the power of the “Meatball” quirk? What’s your favorite quirk from My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, or your fear of being transformed into a meatball while attempting to obtain your hero license.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.