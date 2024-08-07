My Hero Academia Cast React to the Manga’s Ending

My Hero Academia is over, and wow – what a weird truth to accept. Just over a decade ago, the series made its debut in Weekly Shonen Jump under Kohei Horikoshi, and the world did not know what was coming. In just a few years, the superhero series was a smash hit, and its anime took Izuku Midoriya to all-new levels. Now, the manga has come to a close, and the cast behind the My Hero Academia is reacting to the big finale.

As you can see below, all of the stars behind Class 1-A have sent Horikoshi lovely letters thanking him for his work. Of course, the notes include words from other actors including the stars behind All Might, Eraserhead, and more. The entire cast of My Hero Academia has come together to show love to the manga as its ending settles in with fans. So if you want to see what the actors had to say, you can read their emotional letters below:

Hawks VA: Yuichi Nakamura

“Horikoshi-sensei, it has been 10 years since the series began. Thank you for bringing us so much fun for all that time. I think a lot of people have been really influenced by My Hero Academia. The story was firmly set on the idea of heroes until the very end, and it made me think and reflect on many things. I especially like the parts where Shigaraki shared what he was thinking as he acted. I will look forward to Horikoshi-sensei’s next work for now. Thank you for your hard work!”

Endeavor VA: Toru Inada

“Horikoshi-sensei, thank you for your hard work during this long-running series. I could feel your spirit as you poured your soul into drawing each battle. Just as I was cheering on the heroes fighting in front of me, I prayed for your safety and that you would be able to complete the series. Playing Endeavor is my lifelong pride. We’ll keep trying a little harder. Take a peaceful rest for a while.”

Present Mic VA: Hiroyuki Yoshino

“‘This is the first chapter of My Hero Academia… and I think this is a manga that will be made into an anime…,’ I remembered how I felt when I first read the series. I am grateful to Horikoshi-sensei for creating such a wonderful story that engrossed readers, and he let us see the story through to the end. Thank you!”

Eraserhead VA: Junichi Suwabe

“Needless to say, it isn’t an easy feat to continue crafting a story for a period as long as 10 years. I believe that the work Horikoshi-sensei creator which demonstrated his individuality as an artist has become a wonderful work that will remain in the hearts of fans for the rest of their lives. My encounter with My Hero Academia and Shota Aizawa is a lifelong treasure. Thank you very much!”

All Might VA: Kenta Miyake

“Thank you very much for your hard work, Horikoshi-sensei. I am not good at expressing myself as Miyake, so I’ll use the worlds of All Might to express my current feelings. ‘When I heard the series was coming to an end, I accepted it pretty easily. If I can see the end goal, then I’ll keep going until I get there. I’ll keep up the struggle. I still have a lot of life to live.’ I offer these works to Horikoshi-sensei with the utmost respect.”

Koji Koda VA: Takuma Nagatsuka

“Congratulations to Horikoshi-sensei for completing My Hero Academia. Due to the nature of his quirk, Koda wasn’t a very talkative student, but the world he did share were very important, and he put a lot of energy into every word he said. I’m happy to have been involved in a work where I could really feel the sincerity of its creator. I’m looking forward to seeing the world of My Hero Academia continue to expand.”

Rikido Sato VA: Toru Nara

“Thank you for your hard work over the past decade… I became an adult a long time ago, but as Sato, I have been able to walk the steps from boyhood to adulthood to hero-hood with Midoriya and the others. I am truly grateful for this opportunity. I will definitely continue to do my best to bring Sato to life in the anime as it continues into the future. I know I am repeating myself, but thank you so much for all your hard work. Thank you so much.”

Saruo Ojiro VA: Kosuke Miyoshi

“Thank you for your hard work over the last ten long years. When I first read My Hero Academia, my heart was warmed, and I vividly remember being excited to see how Deku and everyone else would become top heroes. It’s a work that I spent my 20s with along with Ojiro, so I feel a little sad but also very sentimental now. The anime is still ongoing, but once again, thank you for your hard work over the past 10 years. I look forward to seeing your success continue in the future!”

Toru Hagakure VA: Kaori Nazuka

“The world that Horikoshi-sensei drew is not just kind and cool but also a little weird and incredibly cute. I love how they tug at your heartstrings. I’m happy to have been able to breathe life into his work. I will continue to cherish Hagakure and Mt. Lady as I go along.”

Mezo Shojia VA: Masakazu Nishida

“Thank you for your hard work publishing this series! A weekly series is incredible; It must be extremely tiring. It makes you feel like Deku did fighting alone. Take care of yourself! I have always followed the story as a manga, so I cannot wait to see how it all ends. I’m still loving My Hero Academia.”

Hanta Sero VA: Kiyotaka Furushima

“Horikoshi-sensei! It was a fierce battle that lasted for 10 years. Thank you so much for your hard work!! In the past 10 years, not only did Midoriya become the greatest hero but so did his teacher. I can’t help but think that this was also a story of the world came to realize this. You create works that give people dreams and hopes and sometimes despair. The way he moves forward is exactly like that of a hero… It is something I am proud to have been a part of!”

Mina Ashido VA: Eri Kitamura

“Thank you very much. I am filled with gratitude to have the opportunity to play Ashido Mina. I feel like way not only because of the story but also because of the unique and unrivaled art that Horikoshi-sensei made for this wonderful, heart-shaking title. And as well, for the wonderful cast and staff. As Class 1-A, we will continue to take pride in ourselves and make My Hero Academia more exciting! Plus Ultra!!”

Yuga Aoyama VA: Kosuke Kowano

“As we go through our lives, Horikoshi has become the best of our world by always giving us words that touch our hearts, giving us the courage to try harder. I’m the hero! Thank you for your hard work over the last 10 years of publishing. Thank you for giving us the best youth! I will run with Yuga Aoyama so that we can meet again with pride and a smile.”

Kyoka Jiro VA: Kei Shindo

“Thank you Horikoshi-sensei for you hard work on this long series, and congrats on its completion! I was really loved by the characters’ words and excited to see how the story would unfold. It was a really good read. As a fan, I would like to express my sincere gratitude! Meeting Jiro has become a treasure in my life. I will always love My Hero Academia. Thank you!”

Fumikage Tokoyami VA: Yoshimasa Hosoya

“Congratulations to Horikosehi-sensei on completing the series! Now, a wide range of fans known about My Hero Academia, and it’s amazing that it is known not just by people who like anime but also by people who aren’t into it… Thank you Horikoshi-sensei for you hard work over the past 10 years!”

Denki Kaminari VA: Tasuku Hatanaka

“Horikoshi-sensei, thank you for drawing the series with so much love and care. That feeling stirred our hearts and inspired us. That love made us honest. This is a manga that had so much soul put into it. It will remain with us forever, and I could not be happier to have been involved. Thank you very much! Good job!”

Momo Yaoyorozu VA: Marina Inoue

“Congrats to Horikoshi-sensei on completing the series, and thank you so much for your hard work! It seems like just the other day that I met you when you came to set during season one and heard about Yaoyorozu’s actress. I have gained a lot of courage and power from My Hero Academia and Yoamomo. [She] always faces her own weaknesses and maintains a straightforward, pure heart which has healed me. Beautiful, proud, and adorable, Yaomomo is someone I look up to. I look forward to watching over the exploits of the academy students who have all become pro heroes. I hope that one day we will be able to see it. Thank you for the wonderful time I was able to create with these wonderful friends. Thank you! Plus Ultra!”

Minoru Mineta VA: Ryo Hirohashi

“Thank you, Horikoshi-sensei, for introducing me to My Hero Academia. Thank you for your hard work over the past 10 years of publishing. The story that you poured your heart and soul into has become a part of me and given me strength. There are still many things about Mineta that I don’t understand, but he’s a really good guy. I love him more and more. I will live in the world of My Hero Academia with him.”

Eijirou Kirishima VA: Toshiki Masuda

“Thank you for finishing My Hero Academia! Even before I was able to take part as Kirishima, I have loved My Hero Academia as a reader. I am also grateful to have encountered a new hero, Kohei Horikoshi. The author has always brought heroes to life and is now a hero of all their readers!”

Tsuyu Asui VA: Aoi Yuki

“Thank you for your hard work over the past decade of publishing. The setting of My Hero Academia is typical for a manga, but the story is a vivid one that gives thought to those of us who live in the real world. I was always impressed by how the hearts and uniqueness of all the characters were carefully drawn. I am honored to have been entrusted with the role of Tsuyu… This wonderful original series will continue to be passed down for generations. Even further! I will continue to support My Hero Academia!”

Tenya Iida VA: Kaito Ishikawa

“Horikoshi-sensei, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for bringing this wonderful work into the world. I am honored to have had the opportunity to be involved in My Hero Academia which has touched the hearts of so many people and inspired them… As a fan of My Hero Academia who has supported the series since its inception, I would like to thank you once again for your hard work in finishing the series!”

Ochaco Uraraka VA: Sakura Iyane

“As Horikoshi-sensei continued to give life to the story and characters of My Hero Academia, I have worried about them getting smaller and smaller until they disappeared one day. But in the latter half of the series, the story lines were bursting with life all the time. When I flipped through the pages and read new stories, I was so engrossed that my worries were blown away. I hope that Horikoshi-sensei, who has led the world of My Hero Academia and the lives of its characters, will continue with Ochaco’s goal of being a hero who can save heroes in the future… Thank you very much for your hard work on the series. The anime team will keep going for a little while longer, so please keep watching over us as we sleep, walk, and run!”

Izuku Midoriya VA: Daiki Yamashita

“I’m grateful to have met you! I will turn what I have been given into a voice and keep running with it a little further!”

I have spent most of my career as a voice actor running with My Hero Academia and Deku. His words, his strong and kind feelings, have always given me the push I need. It’s all because Horikoshi-sensei spun their story. Thank you so much to My Hero Academia. The One For All that Horikoshi-senei created will be passed down in the hearts of fans around the world and continue to shine. I will put these feeling into my voice and do my best to deliver them! Once again, thank you! Our hero, Horikoshi-sensei!”

Katsuki Bakugo VA: Nobuhiko Okamoto

“I could punch myself over how much I don’t want it to end. The ending has come from Horikoshi-sensei! My Hero Academia, thank you so much for your hard work over the past decade. As a reader, I appreciate it. I will continue to do my best as an actor to deliver moving moments. I f-cking love My Hero Academia!”

Horikoshi-sensei, thank you very much for your hard work. I am honored to have been able to be involved in this heroic story that I originally read in Weekly Shonen Jump. As a job, as a fan, and as a human begin – when I had a tough time or felt like my heart was about to break, My Hero Academia and Katsuki Bakugo helped me. Thank you!! Horikoshi-sensei is a hero to everyone and to myself.

Shoto Todoroki VA: Yuki Kaji

“Thank you, My Hero Academia. Thank you, Todoroki. I will perform passionately and calmly until the very end. Thank you so much for you hard work, Horikoshi-sensei. Thank you to the best heroes. Their stories continue in ours.”

“Thank you so much for your hard work working on this weekly series for 10 years. As a fan of the work and someone who had an unforgettable time reading it, I feel so sad that the story is coming to an end. To be honest, I find it hard to wholeheartedly congratulate myself on finishing the series. That’s how much of an impact this work has had on my life, and I’m truly grateful to have met Shoto Torodoki. I believe that someday, I will be able to meet them again in some form. Even further! Plus Ultra! Thank you, Horikoshi-sensei, for your wonderful work!”