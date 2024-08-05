My Hero Academia Launches First Global Popularity Poll

My Hero Academia is finally over after ten long years. Back in 2014, Kohei Horikoshi introduced Izuku Midoriya to the world, and his first chapter kickstarted an epic journey. These days, My Hero Academia has more characters than fans can count, and all of them are taking center stage in light of the manga’s closure. Now, the team at Shueisha is celebrating the My Hero Academia ending with a global popularity poll, so you can start placing your bets now.

According to the latest reports, Shueisha is hosting the first global popularity poll for My Hero Academia, and it is using a special site to collate votes. There will be two rounds of voting: the Main Stage and Plus Ultra Stage. Right now, votes can be cast for the Main Stage section, and its winner will be gifted a special video by the My Hero Academia team.

As for the second round, the Plus Ultra Stage will pit the top three picks from the Main Stage against one another. The winner of this round will be crowned the top character of My Hero Academia according to this poll. As such, that pick will be given an illustration by Horikoshi as well as a special statue.

Beyond this popularity poll, Shueisha is also conducted a fan-art competition. The contest is asking for art submissions based on My Hero Academia, and ten winners will be chosen in the end. Their artwork will then be featured on the poll’s website, so all you artists out there better head to the drawing board.

Commenting on the special poll, Horikoshi posted a note celebrating the event in light of his manga ending. “Thank you for all the love and support for My Hero Academia! Seeing everyone enjoy the series was a joy for me as well. As you continue your daily lives, I hope you will fondly remember Deku and friends every now and then.”

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia update? Will you taking part in this poll?