My Hero Academia Creator Reviews ‘You’re Next’ With Special Art

The creator of My Hero Academia is busy to say the least. For ten years, the artist has been pumping out updates of the hit manga, but that all came to an end days ago with chapter 430. At last, My Hero Academia is done, leaving fans to turn their focus to the anime. The show is working through season seven, and in Japan, My Hero Academia: You’re Next has taken to theaters. And now, Kohei Horikoshi is sharing his review of the film.

The update comes from social media as Horikoshi took time to post about the latest movie. It was there the artist confirmed he checked out My Hero Academia: You’re Next in theaters, and he was blown away by its original characters.

“Although it is a very late announcement, the fourth movie is now in theaters! I saw it at the theater the other day. Julio was so determined and so cool. It was amazing! I’ll go see it again,” the creator shared.

Of course, My Hero Academia: You’re Next is doing quite well for itself overseas. The movie made history with its opening as it marked a high for the IP. Now, fans are counting down the days until My Hero Academia: You’re Next comes to U.S. theaters. Toho International will handle the movie’s distribution in October with subbed and dubbed editions on hand. So if you need to catch up with My Hero Academia ahead of this premiere, well – you are in luck!

My Hero Academia is still working through season seven, and the anime can be found everywhere from Crunchyroll to Hulu. As for the manga, you can read it from start to finish on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

