My Hero Academia Finale Countdown Unites the Todoroki Gang One Last Time

It is hard to believe, but we are just days away from My Hero Academia ending. The hit superhero manga has been in print for over a decade, but it will close on August 5. This week, the My Hero Academia team is hyping the big finale with a countdown, and its newest update brings the Todoroki family back together.

As you can see below, the countdown tribute brings three familiar to faces to the screen. Shoto Todoroki can be seen to the left as he prepares for battle while his father is burning bright to the right. The center is taken up by Dabi, or rather, Toya Todoroki. My Hero Academia took fans for a loop when it revealed Dabi’s true identity, and it made the family’s drama all the more intense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, the Todoroki family has quite the history. Endeavor began his marriage with Rei as a means to have children with strong quirks. The loveless bond brought a family to life, but Endeavor quickly passed over his children who did not meet his high demands. Once Shoto was born, the pro hero ramped up his abusive behavior to train the young boy, and his cruelty spread to the whole family. By the time Shoto goes to high school, Endeavor has become the worst kind of abuser, and My Hero Academia begins to force the hero to face his villainous ways.

If you are ready to see how My Hero Academia caps the Todoroki family, the manga will show us soon enough. The series will end with chapter 430 which goes live in Japan on August 5. So for those wanting to know more about the hit manga, you can read the synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

