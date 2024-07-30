My Hero Academia: You’re Next Star Unpacks the Movie’s Real Message

My Hero Academia will be coming to screens later this Summer in Japan, and one of the stars behind the new movie unpacked the real message behind My Hero Academia: You’re Next. My Hero Academia is now in the midst of a major change as not only will Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series come to an end in just a few more days, but the anime is bringing it all that much closer to that grand finale with its adaptation of the final fights between the heroes and villains. But thankfully it’s far from all we’ll get to see from the franchise this year.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be hitting theaters across screens next month across Japan before hitting theaters in the United States later this year, and ComicBook got the chance to speak with Izuku Midoriya voice star Daiki Yamashita about their thoughts on the upcoming film. When asked about the meaning of the title and story for the new film, Yamashita responded that he believes it’s about “unifying, bonding and the strength of togetherness.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deku in My Hero Academia: You’re Next

What Does My Hero Academia: You’re Next Mean?

“I really took a look at My Hero Academia: You’re Next and then thought about what does it mean, Yamashita began. “What I concluded is that this is this story is about unifying, bonding, and the strength of togetherness. At the end of the 6th season, our heroes have learned about how important and powerful it is to fight together. So in this movie, it’s going even further with that philosophy to show how we can trust others and also rely on them to fight together with us. I think that’s the meaning of this story.”

We’ll be seeing more of Daiki Yamashita as Deku soon enough as My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be releasing in Japan on August 2nd before releasing in North America beginning on October 11th. Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music.

New characters and cast coming to the film include Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini, Ken Uo as Hugo, Yuki Ono as Kamil, Minako Kotobuki as Deborah, Yusuke Kobayashi as Paulo, Michitake Kikuchi as Simon, and Masaki Terasoma as Bruno.