My Hero Academia Epilogue Reveals Dabi’s Post-War Status

My Hero Academia has just a few chapters left in its arsenal, and right now, it is putting all eyes on what comes next. The war against All For One is over, and Deku has set up the world for big change. With its epilogue now out, all eyes are on My Hero Academia chapter 426 as it puts the Todoroki family center stage, and it reveals Dabi’s current condition.

And spoiler alert! It is not good. If you thought Dabi was burnt up before his fight with Shoto, well – the villain is much worse off now.

In the first pages of My Hero Academia‘s new chapter, we get to see just how badly Dabi is doing. The man is alive somehow despite his fiery fight with Shoto and his family. His entire body is burned, and the only way he survives now is thanks to an elaborate medical device. Dabi lives in the high-tech pod, but even still, the doctors overseeing the man admit he won’t live. Dabi is on a slow road to death, and Endeavor is determined to use what time he has to hear his estranged son out.

As you can imagine, Dabi’s post-war future was always bleak, but chapter 426 makes it very clear that his fate is sealed. Dabi will die from his war wounds, but until he passes, the villain will have his mom and dad by his side. Even the Todoroki siblings have questions to ask Dabi, and before the chapter ends, Shoto is able to level with his older brother in a small way. Still, there is no redemption on the table for Dabi, and his legacy is all but ash now.

