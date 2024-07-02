My Hero Academia Epilogue Reveals Hawks’ Shocking New Job

The epilogue is underway in My Hero Academia’s manga, detailing what is to become of the heroes now that the fight has ended against All For One and Shigaraki. While readers have already gotten glimpses at the near future of many of the young heroes, the printed story is also taking a look at some of the top pro heroes. While we’ve seen Endeavor trying to pick up the piece of his life and the lives of his family, so to have we now seen what is in store for the future of Hawks, the one time number two hero.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 426, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Hawks was one of the biggest losers of the final battle even if he was able to escape the fight against All For One with his life. Losing his Quirk thanks to the nefarious villain, his days in the field seem over. Luckily, now that All for One, Shigaraki, and the other villains have been taken off the board, Keigo Takami might not be needed when it comes to fighting crime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hawks: President of The Hero Public Safety Commission

Hawks is the newly elected President of the Hero Public Safety Commission, despite his young age. Since he was a child, Takami has been working on behalf of the Commission so rising in its ranks, especially following the wild events of the final battle, does make sense. Even though Keigo might not be soaring through the air, he’ll be front and center when it comes to many of the heroes’ affairs within Hero Society.

In the latest chapter, not only is the bombshell dropped regarding Hawks’ new position, but the former winged wonder gets the opportunity to have a chat with Lady Nagant, the former villain who was much like himself in the past. Nagant states that she doesn’t wish to be freed from prison despite being pardoned, “The outside world’s still a scary place for me. Imagine if I got exploited again! I can’t have history repeating itself. That day, Izuku Midoriya demonstrated something to the world but how will society receive it? How will things change? I’m not leaving till I see how it all pans out.”

Want to see how Hawks’ story truly ends? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the superhero shonen series.